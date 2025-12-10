Google is testing incorporating Ads Advisor into the contact us page for Google Ads support. Google was doing this for policy disapproval support requests as well.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted on LinkedIn, "Ads Advisor is now your AI support agent under the new "Contact us" Beta." Here is the screenshot he shared:

This obviously can help save Google's support team time but also potentially frustrate some advertisers. Although maybe the human support team will also do the same.

Eccel added, "A real conversational agent that checks issues, asks clarifying questions and guides you through fixes directly in your account. This feels a bit like a turning point for me."

