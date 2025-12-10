Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Ai Support

Google is testing incorporating Ads Advisor into the contact us page for Google Ads support. Google was doing this for policy disapproval support requests as well.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted on LinkedIn, "Ads Advisor is now your AI support agent under the new "Contact us" Beta." Here is the screenshot he shared:

Google Ads Contact Us Ai Guide

This obviously can help save Google's support team time but also potentially frustrate some advertisers. Although maybe the human support team will also do the same.

Eccel added, "A real conversational agent that checks issues, asks clarifying questions and guides you through fixes directly in your account. This feels a bit like a turning point for me."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Updates Docs: We Do Smaller Core Updates Without Announcements

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data
Next Story: Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.