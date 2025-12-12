Google Notification For Reviews & Rating Restrictions Removals

Google is now sending email notifications for when Google Business Profiles has removed the restrictions on your reviews and ratings. The email says, "Restrictions on your reviews and ratings have been removed" and it comes from the Google Business Profiles team.

Joy Hawkins posted about it the other day and said it was new, she wrote on X, "Google is now sending notifications when review restrictions are removed from an account."

As a reminder, Google has enabled review and rating restrictions on businesses for a couple of years now. Google even added notices on the business profile when this happened.

So I guess now, you are notified via email when it is lifted.

