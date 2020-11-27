Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Fluctuations, Featured Snippets With Augmented Links, Google-Generated Web Stories Deindexed & New Crawl Stats

Although this is the Thanksgiving holiday week, it was not slow at all in terms of search news and changes. First, we had an unconfirmed Google search ranking update earlier this week, which is unnerving. Google was caught testing augmenting featured snippets with links to third-party sites that the site itself did not add. Google also ranked, by accident, its own Google-generated web stories and then reindexed them. Google Search Console released a new and amazing crawl stats report. Google fixed the manual actions viewer. Google said it can still rank a page for content even after you remove the content. Google said click bots won’t improve your Google rankings. Google is testing letting searchers highlight the search result snippets to do a new search, Bing is doing this as well. There was a large spike in Google My Business suspensions, so beware. Google Local packs can now show how many years a business has been in operation. Google Local is testing showing message buttons on Google Posts. Google is also showing the Google Guaranteed badge in the local pack. Microsoft launched shopping the look in search. Google Ads Editor version 1.5 is out, go check it out. Google AdSense has paid some publishers numerous times this month. Google posted a socially distant Google Doodle for Thanksgiving this year. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

