Google's Socially Distant Thanksgiving Day Logo: History of Thanksgiving

Google has a socially distant Thanksgiving Doodle, logo, up on its home page in the US today. You can see the "furry and feathered friends" talking over a tin can with string telephone from branch to branch. Yahoo also has a turkey logo and Bing has a Thanksgiving themed background.

Here is a higher resolution Google Doodle, click on it to enlarge:

Google wrote "On the last Thursday of November each year, many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by expressing gratitude and sharing a moment and meal together.

Though this year will look a bit different for folks around the country, today’s Doodle—and the furry and feathered friends in it—recognizes the spirit of this special holiday: a time for everyone to reflect on their blessings, appreciate loved ones both near and far, and embrace new traditions."

If you missed it, Google has a Google Translate Thanksgiving easter egg.

Oh and when you click on the Google Doodle, it takes you to a search for the [history of Thanksgiving].

Here is the Yahoo Logo:

The Bing theme I cannot share because I do not want to get sued for sharing it here.

Happy Thanksgiving.

I won't be publishing stories here today for the holiday - back tomorrow!

Forum discussion at Twitter.