Click Bots Won't Improve Your Google Rankings

A post on Reddit asks what is stopping someone from building a bot to click on your Google search result listings, going to your site, spending some time there and sending Google positive click data. The truth is, no one is stopping you from doing this but it won't help your Google rankings if you ask Google.

I mean, seriously, if it was that easy - everyone would be doing it. Which is why, probably, Google is not lying when they say click data is not used for ranking purposes.

The question on Reddit was:

Hypothetical Question: What is stopping me from making a bot to improve my search rankings? Let's say you are trying to rank for a very niche keyword. What is stopping you from making a bot with rotating IPs to google the keyword and click on your website? Then stay there for some amount of time clicking randomly on your website to seem like a real person.

John Mueller of Google actually responded to it saying "It makes no sense, but knock yourself out."

A ton, I mean, a ton, of SEOs do not believe Google on this so I guess they can invest in cheap bots that click on their search listings and act like good users on their sites?

Forum discussion at Reddit.