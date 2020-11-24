Google Guaranteed Badge Displays On Google Local & Maps Results

Last week Google began testing showing the Google Guaranteed badge in the Google Local pack and Google Maps listings for some businesses. Joy Hawkins first reported this on November 18th and others do seem to have seen it after.

Here is a screen shot from Joy's post:

Greg Sterling covered this as well on Search Engine Land and shared these screen shots:

Google kind of tested a monthly fee of $50 for Google My Business upgraded profiles - I wonder if this is related?

The Google Guarantee badge is available for businesses that pass a Google screening and qualification process through Local Services Ads. If you’re backed by the Google Guarantee, and your customers (that came to your business through Local Services Ads) aren’t satisfied with the quality of your work, Google may, in its absolute and sole discretion, reimburse the customer up to the amount paid for the initial service, subject to a lifetime limit.

Forum discussion at Twitter.