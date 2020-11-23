Google Ads Editor v1.5 Adds Improved Filtering, Image Extensions, Detailed Recommendations & More

Google released a new Google Ads Editor release the other day, it is version 1.5 and with it comes a bunch of goodies. The big changes are improved filtering options, support for image extensions, more detailed recommendations, and so much more. The previous update was in July for version 1.4.

Here is the full list of changes:

Filter by account, campaigns, ad groups, or all items with the same label

You can now filter by campaigns, ad groups, or all items that share the same label.

Open the Shared library. Click on the Labels section in the tree view. Select the labels you want to filter by and right-click them. Choose from one of these options: Select associated account in the tree view: See the account with labels your selected. Select associated campaigns in the tree view: See all campaigns with the labels you selected. Select associate ad groups in the tree view: See all ad groups with the labels you selected. Select all associated items in the tree view: See both campaigns and ad groups with the labels you selected.

Filter by label

You can now filter by labels you’ve created.

Open the Shared library. Click on the Labels section in the tree view. Select the labels you want to filter by and right-click them. Select Filter on selected labels to add a filter for these labels.

You’ll be taken to a search that shows all items with the selected label you choose to filter by.

Image extensions

Full support for image extensions is now available.

Shortcut to jump to previous type

Use the keyboard shortcut ctrl+tab (Windows) / alt+tab (Mac) to see the last item type you visited. For example, if you visit campaigns and then keywords, using this shortcut will take you back to campaigns.

This feature is helpful for moving between account recommendations and the item that will be updated for that recommendation. For example, if you have a recommendation to add keywords, you can use the ctrl+tab/alt+tab shortcut to just between the recommendation and your list of keywords.

Improved messages for account limit errors

You’ll now see more detailed error messages when a file you’re uploading exceeds the limit for an account limit.

Update to statistics columns

With the addition of 16 new data columns, and 4 removed, the data available in Editor now matches the newest version of Google Ads.

Check ad strength for responsive search ads

You can now check the ad strength of your responsive search ads. Open your response search ads, select one or more ads, and click Check ad strength on the toolbar.

Ad strength is based on edits on the ads themselves and keywords in the same ad group. This tool can be used to evaluate a new ad before uploading and publishing.

Check ad strength for responsive display ads

The "Ad strength" column is also available for responsive display ads.

Detailed recommendations

More details have been added to account recommendations.

When you hover over the blue light bulb icon, a tooltip will now appear that shows you the estimated increase in optiscore for this recommendation. You can also apply or unapply a recommendation from this tooltip.

Blue light bulb represents recommendations that you’ve already applied.

Blue light bulb outline represents opportunities for new recommendations.

This addition makes it easier to see the impact of a recommendation and apply it in one click.

Merchant feed for App campaigns

You can now specify a merchant ID under Shopping settings for App campaigns.

Dynamic ads feed

Editor can attach dynamic ads feeds, such as Education and Flights, to various campaign types, including App campaigns.

Tips for new users

If you’re new to Editor, you’ll see a short tutorial with tips on how to use the various tools available.

App pre-registration campaigns

Full support is now available for App pre-registration campaigns and its corresponding ad type.

Business name for Local ads

Local ads now have "Business name" as a new field in Editor.

More recommendations

New recommendation types are available for Target ROAS bidding, bidding more efficiently with maximize conversions, ad creatives, raising your budget based on traffic, pausing poorly performing keywords, and improving your responsive search ads.

