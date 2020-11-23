Manual Actions Back In Google Search Console

Last week starting around Wednesday November 18th manual actions began disappearing from Google Search Console. Google's Daniel Waisberg confirmed everything is back to normal as of today.

We knew it was a bug - we told you not to get your hopes up. The day has come where those manual actions you had in your Google Search Console accounts are now reappearing. Google has not yet disclosed why they disappeared and now have returned in your manual actions viewer.

This is the manual action viewer:

For many who had manual actions early last week, those manual actions went away. But they should have all returned as of this morning.

Here is Daniel Waisberg from Google confirming it is fixed and that it only impacted a small number of sites:

Everything should be back to normal. It affected only a tiny number of sites, so thanks for reporting it! — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 23, 2020

I suspect it was now resolved? Here are some tweets with folks seeing them this morning:

Indeed they are. I can’t believe they didn’t process reconsideration requests but got all the manual actions back — Pía López Copetti (@pwolff90) November 23, 2020

It's fixed. There's all back now. — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) November 23, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.