Some Google AdSense Publishers Receive Multiple Payments/Deposits

There are reports of some Google AdSense publishers receiving more than one deposit or payment from Google this month. In fact, I received a few myself, and I am not exactly sure why. The payments report shows weird cancelled earnings and rebilled earnings, with backup withholdings and so forth.

There are several threads about this, here are two at the Google AdSense Help Forums where folks said they are nervous about seeing more than the typical one payment.

Here are some of the comments:

I’ve received my normal monthly AdSense payment. However, the next day, I’ve received 2 additional email confirmations to correspond to 2 additional payments. I do not want to be held liable for a clerical error and wish to have this corrected immediately.

Same here. I even noticed a few other payments for a substantial amount that got canceled.

This just happened to me as well. I got my normal payment and then a few days later I got 3 emails confirming 3 additional payments. This has never ever happened before and I'm not sure what to do.

I also received a few (3) separate payments directly to my bank account that were much smaller than my usual check from my YouTube earnings. What are all these transactions, and should I be concerned? Thank you in advance!

One checked their payments report and said the transactions showed Cancel: Earnings - YouTube, Rebill: Earnings - YouTube and Cancel: Backup withholding.

Here is a screen shot from my account, which is a bit messy:

I am not sure what the issue is but I suspect Google had some earning calculation mistakes that it had to fix before the end of the year?

