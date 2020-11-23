Microsoft Bing Search: Shopping The Look

Microsoft Bing has added a new feature to its search results page before the holiday shopping season named "shopping the look." It basically will show you outfits of items that go together, and not just clothing items one at a time.

This is what it looks like:

Microsoft said "you can use Shop the Look, which builds off previous Microsoft Bing visual search technologies to help you find your next favorite look. For example, if you need a new warm coat for the winter, you can search for “coats”; Microsoft Bing will show you a variety of different outfits to find the one you want. These results link right to the retailer’s page, so you can easily make your dream outfit a reality." Microsoft said it is currently working to expand this feature for all of our users and for more products. Note, that this is for US search only at the moment.

This reminds me of the Google Ads Shop the Look feature from 2016.

