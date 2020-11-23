Large Spike Google My Business Suspensions

There has been a large number of recent complaints that Google is suspending tons of Google My Business listings. It seems these are account wide suspensions, where if you have multiple business listings in your account, all those listings would be suspended together.

I am seeing tons of complaints about this in the Google My Business Help Forums, I cannot even link to them all, just so many individual businesses complaining their listings were suspended. There are complaints in the Local Search Forums as well and also tons of complaints on social media.

Taylor Kurtz first notified me of these issues on Friday:

@rustybrick Have you heard any complaints regarding GMB suspensions lately? Had a client with dozens of locations all get blanketed with suspensions today. I see nothing that would violate their quality guidelines — Taylor Kurtz (@RealTaylorKurtz) November 20, 2020

It sounds like many local SEOs are dealing with this issue for their clients:

That is an account level suspension, we have been helping companies with this all week long. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) November 20, 2020

We both have. — Jason Brown Dumpster Fire (@keyserholiday) November 20, 2020

And these are storefronts with signage. Barry, if you need stories give me a call, and Jason and I can share some interesting ones of late. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) November 20, 2020

Along these lines :( pic.twitter.com/SO2wwu12a3 — Taylor Kurtz (@RealTaylorKurtz) November 20, 2020

Jason wanted me to add this:

If you do add this quote from The GMB team, “business will be held responsible for who they give access to” ie if an owner or manager in the account gets flagged, the listing gets suspended. — Jason Brown Dumpster Fire (@keyserholiday) November 20, 2020

So it seems like a lot of these suspensions, on some level, are warranted. So be careful who you give your Google My Business account access to.

In any event, here is Google's help document on how to fix suspended Business Profiles.

