Google Local Packs May Roll Out X Years In Business Label

Nov 24, 2020
Over the past couple of days, I have been getting a lot of notifications from folks that they are now seeing Google show the number of years a business has been in operation directly in the local pack. We've covered this a month or so ago, but it might be soon rolling out.

Here is a screen shot of Google showing this for my business:

click for full size

Brodie found one from 85+ years:

Gus shows less than a year open:

Tim shows one that is 50+ years:

More and more people are seeing it, so maybe Google will start showing these labels soon? Does this help consumers to know if a business is a year old versus 25 years old? Does it build trust?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

