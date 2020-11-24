Google Local Packs May Roll Out X Years In Business Label

Over the past couple of days, I have been getting a lot of notifications from folks that they are now seeing Google show the number of years a business has been in operation directly in the local pack. We've covered this a month or so ago, but it might be soon rolling out.

Here is a screen shot of Google showing this for my business:

Brodie found one from 85+ years:

Here's an interesting Local SEO test I hadn't seen before. 'X Years in Business' is showing within the map pack for some GMB listings, based on a (previously unused) field in the Dashboard. Can see another variation from September via @rustybrick: https://t.co/6SR353c4yN pic.twitter.com/cIk8xC2jYq — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 24, 2020

Gus shows less than a year open:

Spotted "years in business" on GMB.



Guess Google is taking this from the "opening date" field on GMB for this?



I can only replicate for insurance-related queries, incognito mode.



I never searched for insurance before, no idea if it's new. Useful but also easy to fake? pic.twitter.com/IpktIRfc0I — Gustavo Pelogia (Gus) (@pelogia) November 24, 2020

Tim shows one that is 50+ years:

Spotted a 50+ one today too. pic.twitter.com/Cd0ePUVG9i — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) November 20, 2020

More and more people are seeing it, so maybe Google will start showing these labels soon? Does this help consumers to know if a business is a year old versus 25 years old? Does it build trust?

