It took some time, but Google’s November 2024 core update started to really heat up over the last weekend, it should be done soon. Google expanded its site reputation abuse policy in a big way and many large sites received manual actions right away. Google made it clear that they have both site-wide and page-level search ranking signals. The Department of Justice wants Google to sell off Chrome, restrict Android’s default search feature, remove search partnership deals and more. Google Search Console finally dropped the page experience report. Google AI Overviews index controls may be slow. Google also cautioned about using people to ask for content. Google Search App in iOS has page annotations now but there is a way to opt out of it. Google Lens now makes it easier to shop in the store. Google people also ask may be dropping the more results button. Google is testing removing EU-based news publishers from some EU regions, to prove a point. Google Search is testing trending this week labels in search. Google Sitelinks is testing icons and labels. Google has this intrusive pop-up interstitial ad for Google Ads when you search for your Google Business Profile in Google Search. Microsoft is also testing mixing Microsoft Advertising ads with Bing organic search results. Bing is testing circle-shaped favicons. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!