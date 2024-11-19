Google may be testing removing the "more results" button from the people also ask results within Google Search. In some searches, on some browsers, I see the "more results" button after expanding a people also ask result, but in others, I do not see the "more results" button.

Previously we saw Google testing placing the query in place of the more results button, which was cool. But here, Google is testing removing it altogether.

Here is a screenshot of the button missing:

Here is another on desktop:

Here is what I see on another browser for the mobile version above:

Here is with the test from last month:

This does not seem like a bug to me, it seems more intentional... I am not sure if this makes a huge difference for your traffic, I mean, who clicks on the people also ask's more results button anyway...

I spotted this via Daniel Griffin on X who shared these examples:

Forum discussion at X.