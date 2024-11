Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Search Console's indexing reports, the page indexing, etc, are often not super up-to-date, but now we hit a 7-day delay, where the report has not been updated in a week now. This report is useful to see if the pages on your website are being indexed by Google, and it is a report that SEOs and site owners often use.

Here is the report showing me the date last updated as November 15, 2024:

Here is Pedro Dias getting impatient:

Indexing coverage is currently lagging 7 days pic.twitter.com/g69vpLs00M — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) November 22, 2024

I suspect something is a bit clogged and it will be fixed soon.

If you launched big site changes and you want to see how Google is picking up on those changes, I guess you are currently out of luck...

