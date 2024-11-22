Google Search Console Indexing Reports Lagging By 7 Days

Google Delays Airport

Google Search Console's indexing reports, the page indexing, etc, are often not super up-to-date, but now we hit a 7-day delay, where the report has not been updated in a week now. This report is useful to see if the pages on your website are being indexed by Google, and it is a report that SEOs and site owners often use.

Here is the report showing me the date last updated as November 15, 2024:

Google Search Console Indexing Report Delay

Here is Pedro Dias getting impatient:

I suspect something is a bit clogged and it will be fixed soon.

If you launched big site changes and you want to see how Google is picking up on those changes, I guess you are currently out of luck...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Console Indexing Reports Lagging By 7 Days

