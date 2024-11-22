Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's indexing report is backed up and delayed by 7 days. Google said too many network requests can cause issues for Google Search. Google is testing a people also search in images section that goes from web search to image search. Google is testing things to know side-by-side. Google is testing arrow buttons next to title links and site links. Google is testing product carousel snippets. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap, it is worth a watch....

