Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's indexing report is backed up and delayed by 7 days. Google said too many network requests can cause issues for Google Search. Google is testing a people also search in images section that goes from web search to image search. Google is testing things to know side-by-side. Google is testing arrow buttons next to title links and site links. Google is testing product carousel snippets. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap, it is worth a watch....
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Heated, Site Reputation Abuse Expands, Site Wide Search Signals, DOJ On Chrome, AI Overview Ads & More
It took some time, but Google's November 2024 core update started to really heat up over the last weekend, it should be done soon. Google expanded its site reputation abuse policy in a big way and many large sites...
-
Google Search Console Indexing Reports Lagging By 7 Days
Google Search Console's indexing reports, the page indexing, etc, are often not super up-to-date, but now we hit a 7-day delay, where the report has not been updated in a week now. This report is useful to see if the pages on your website are being indexed by Google, and it is a report that SEOs and site owners often use.
-
Google On Too Many Network Requests & SEO
Martin Splitt from Google replied to a question on LinkedIn about what we should be concerned about when it comes to rendered and indexed. One of the questions was about network requests. Martin replied, "maybe number of network requests a bit, but also not too much."
-
Google Things To Know Tests Side By Side Results
Google is testing a new format for the Things to know section where instead of showing the results in a list view, Google is showing them side-by-side.
-
Google's People Also Search In Images
I don't think this is super new but did you know Google Search can show people also searching images, not just people also ask, not just people also search. And when you click on the "people also searching images" option, it takes you to the image tab in Google Search.
-
Google Search Tests Arrow Buttons By Title Links & Sitelinks
Google is testing arrow buttons icons at the end of the title link in the search result snippets. Google is also testing them in Sitelinks. I guess
-
Google Search Tests Product Carousel Snippet
Similar to the Amazon-style Google product search result carousel snippet, we are seeing other variations of it. This shows products from the retailer; within the search result snippet, you can swipe through it as a carousel.
-
Android Statue Ping Pong Accessories Holder at Google Brazil
Here is a photo from the Google office in Brazil of an Android statue that was configured to hold the ping pong racket and balls and other accessories. I guess this is a good use for these Android figurines...
