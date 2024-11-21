Google Sitelinks With Icons & Labels

Google Search is testing showing icons and labels in the sitelinks within the search results snippets. I am seeing icons for a phone, price tag, fork/knife, map pin and information icons.

I spotted this via Sachin Patel on X and I was able to replicate this for some queries until it stopped working for me.

Here are my screenshots - click to enlarge:

Here are some other screenshots:

Is Google testing organic sitelinks with consistent icons? I’ve noticed identical icons appearing across multiple sitelinks. Has anyone else observed this? @SERPalerts @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/mcqnkx5RMR — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) November 20, 2024

