Google Sitelinks With Icons & Labels

Google Icons

Google Search is testing showing icons and labels in the sitelinks within the search results snippets. I am seeing icons for a phone, price tag, fork/knife, map pin and information icons.

I spotted this via Sachin Patel on X and I was able to replicate this for some queries until it stopped working for me.

Here are my screenshots - click to enlarge:

Google Sitelinks Icons

Here are some other screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

