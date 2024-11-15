Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November 2024 Core Update, AI Overview Hyperlinks, SEO, Ads, AdSense & More

Nov 15, 2024
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

Google launched the November 2024 core update earlier this week, and we are now starting to see movement and ranking shifts because of it. Google AI Overviews is testing using real hyperlinks, instead of paperclips. Google cautioned about using Google Trends for content development. Google told SEOs not to over focus on URL structure. Google spoke about SEO advice for version history pages. I spoke a bit about term drift and why it matters. Google Search now supports C2PA metadata for images. Google Maps launched products nearby. Google Merchant Center added sale events promotion types. Google is testing an AI chat sales assistant feature in Search. Google Ads is updating is customer match policies. Google Ads is testing subheadlines in a big way. Google Shopping Ads can show both seller and product ratings. Google Ads turned on election ads again. Google Ads Editor version 2.8 is out. Google AdSense launched collapsible anchors. Google AdSense changed its first-party cookie controls. Bing added rich entity cards and popular search refinements to its autosuggest feature. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio - Did you know the Wix Studio SEO Course is live. It covers topics like keyword research, technical SEO, local SEO, SEO reporting, link building and more. Learn more at wix.com/seo/learn/course.

