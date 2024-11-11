Google has released version 2.8 of the Google Ads Editor. This new update brings a number of new features including AI-generatged images, export to Google Sheets, brand guidelines, image cropping, strict age and gender targeting, a new help center and more.

Google released version 2.7 in June and Version 2.6 was released in March 2024 and version 2.5 was released in November 2023.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and make it easier to make changes in bulk.

Here is what Google added in version 2.8:

AI-generated images: You can generate images from a free-form text prompt and use them in your Ads account.

Export to Google Sheets: There is now an option to save CSV export as a Google Sheet, rather than a .csv file on disk.

Resizable error pane: The error pane below the main grid is now resizable. The separator between the main grid and the error pane can be dragged up or down.

Brand guidelines: Support is now available for brand guidelines at the campaign level in Performance Max campaigns. With brand guidelines turned on, business name, logos, colors, and fonts are provided at the campaign level. Business names and logos at asset group level cannot be used.

Image cropping: You can crop an image from the asset library. The cropped version of the image is added to the asset library and can be used with your Ads. Entry points for this tool are added to the image library view, as well as image picker.

Additional video enhancements: Video enhancements can now be opted out with separate checkboxes, one for generated shorter videos and one for generated vertical videos. Previously, a single checkbox opted into or out of both enhancements.

Third-party measurement in Performance Max / Demand Gen: Support for third-party measurement settings was originally released in version 2.6 for video campaigns only. It is now extended to Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns.

Strict age and gender targeting: This option is available for ad groups under Demand Gen campaigns. Generally, when "Optimized Targeting" is turned on, Ads may be served that don't match campaign targeting criteria in order to expand the reach to users Google believes are sufficiently similar to the target audience. "Strict age and gender targeting" modifies this behavior and when turned on, age and gender targeting is strictly honored.

Video enhancements for Demand Gen video ads: The "Generate vertical videos" setting is now available for Demand Gen video ads.

Allow final URL suffix in ACe campaigns: You can now edit the final URL suffix in App campaigns for Engagement (ACe).

Inventory controls for VVC campaigns: The "inventory control," also known as "Multi-format ads," setting has been extended to Video Standard campaigns with Target CPV bidding (VVC campaigns). Previously, it was only available for Video Standard with Target CPM or Fixed CPM bidding (VRC campaigns).

Help Center Revamp: All Editor errors have been centralized into one page.

Google also deprecated Demand Gen Product Feeds campaigns in version 2.8. The Demand Gen Product Feeds campaign subtype (also known as DG DPA) is now deprecated. All of these campaigns have been converted to Demand Gen campaigns and no new ones can be created.

