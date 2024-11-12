Google Shopping Ads With Both Seller & Product Ratings

Google is showing both seller ratings and product ratings on a single Google Shopping Ad unit. It is a bit weird to see both ratings, and it can potentially be confusing to see different ratings for the same retailer but one is for the rating of the specific product and one is for the rating of the company selling that product, i.e the seller.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about it on her PPC News site who wrote, "Google started showing both seller ratings and product ratings can appear together in Shopping ads. This help retailers to be more trustworthy, visible, and competitive."

Here is what it looks like:

Google Seller Rating Product Ratings

There is a lot more detail on this over here but again, I am not sure I like this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

