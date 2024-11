Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Maps will now show you if you can find products nearby, like you'd see in directly in Google Search and Google Shopping. This "Products nearby" carousel now shows up directly in the Google Maps app, the company announced.

Google Maps now lets you search for items and find nearby stores selling them. Simply open Google Maps, enter the item name in the search bar, select a store from the results, and get directions to pick it up. Inventory includes home goods, electronics, apparel and items from grocery stores.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image:

I assume this pulls from Google Merchant Center, product feeds, ads and so forth - just like it would when shown in Google Search and Google Shopping.

