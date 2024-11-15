Google Maps Search For Products Nearby Carousel

Google Maps will now show you if you can find products nearby, like you'd see in directly in Google Search and Google Shopping. This "Products nearby" carousel now shows up directly in the Google Maps app, the company announced.

Google Maps now lets you search for items and find nearby stores selling them. Simply open Google Maps, enter the item name in the search bar, select a store from the results, and get directions to pick it up. Inventory includes home goods, electronics, apparel and items from grocery stores.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Maps Products Nearby

Here is a static image:

Google Maps Products Nearby

I assume this pulls from Google Merchant Center, product feeds, ads and so forth - just like it would when shown in Google Search and Google Shopping.

Forum discussion at X.

 



