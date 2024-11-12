Google Ads Tests Subheadline Links Under Search Ad Title Links

Nov 12, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Man Desk Agency Computer

Google is testing placing a second link directly under the main ad headline link, some call the title link, that pull from your Google Ads assets or extensions. It is unusual to see these links right next to each other, sometimes you'd see them as sitelinks under the ad description but not directly under the main headline link.

This was spotted by both Anthony Higman who posted it on LinkedIn and X - here are his screenshots:

Google Ads Asset Links Top Mobile

And this desktop variation by Jonathan Cottrell on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Asset Links Top

This seems weird but it can probably have a huge impact on an ads click through rate, but again, it is just a test right now.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2024

Nov 13, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Some SEOs Over Focus On URL Structure

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Customer Match Policy Warning: Don't Harm Users Or Else...

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense First-Party Cookie Controls Are Changing

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New: Google Search Supports C2PA Metadata For About This Image Feature

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Adds Sale Events Promotion Type

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: GooglePlex Sign: Please Refrain From Touching The Androids
Next Story: Google Shopping Ads With Both Seller & Product Ratings

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.