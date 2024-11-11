Google has lifted its pause on US election and political ads today, Monday, November 11, 2024. The pause of US based election ads was temporarily instituted after the US election polls closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Google has now lifted the temporary pause and you can begin those ads again, if you so want to.

Note, any ads that were running that were paused by Google will resume today, so you might want to make sure you pause those manually if you don't want them to resume.

As I covered at Search Engine Land late on Friday, Google wrote, "On November 11, 2024, Google will update the Political Content policy to lift the temporary restrictions on ads relating to the US elections as follows:"

Google has removed the restrictions on ads relating to US elections serving in the US which started after the last polls closed on election day, November 5th, 2024. This includes US Election Ads as well as ads that refer to US elections, their processes or outcomes, Google explained.

Google said that these ads that were restricted from serving in the US due to the pause will automatically resume serving today, November 11th.

