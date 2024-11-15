Daily Search Forum Recap: November 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Maps added products nearby in the maps results. Google launched its Gemini app for iPhone devices. Google Chrome will showcase Merchant Center promotions. Google Search has this new AI sales assistant it is testing out. Bing autosuggestions now have rich entity cards and popular searches. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November 2024 Core Update, AI Overview Hyperlinks, SEO, Ads, AdSense & More
    Google launched the November 2024 core update earlier this week, and we are now starting to see movement and ranking shifts because of it. Google AI Overviews is testing using real hyperlinks, instead of paperclips. Google cautioned...
  • Google Maps Search For Products Nearby Carousel
    Google Maps will now show you if you can find products nearby, like you'd see in directly in Google Search and Google Shopping. This "Products nearby" carousel now shows up directly in the Google Maps app, the company announced.
  • Google Search AI Sales Assistant
    Google seems to be testing a new AI chat feature for e-commerce searches and retailers that is titled "Get help from Google's sales assistant." This will launch an AI chat feature that gives you AI-based product results based on your chat session.
  • Google Chrome To Spotlight Merchant Center Promotions
    Google sent emails to some Google Merchant Center advertisers and free users about a new feature in Chrome where the Google web browser will showcase your promotions directly in the browser. It will pop up promotion codes during the holiday shopping season.
  • Bing Autosuggest Adds Rich Cards, Images & More Search Features
    Bing Search has updated its autosuggest (auto complete) search bar to include rich entity cards and popular follow-on searches directly in the suggestion pane. Jordi Ribas, the Head of Search at Microsoft said on X, "The large images with additional context help users easily jump to their intended topic with less typing."
  • iPhone Gets Native Google Gemini App
    Google has released a native app for Google Gemini for iPhone devices. This comes after Google added Gemini to the Google app on iOS, created a native Gemini app for Android and also had it available on the web.
  • Roller Skating with Juggling Pins Around Google
    Here is a video I found on Instagram of someone roller skating around Google with juggling pins and a costume. I found this on Instagram where you can play the full video.

