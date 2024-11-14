Google Adsense Collapsible Anchors

Google has announced an expansion of anchor ads named collapsible anchors. Collapsible anchors automatically enlarge the ad height on mobile devices for better viewability. Your users can collapse them to the standard anchor size, if they want. It is important to note that Google will turn this on by default if you have anchor ads on, if you don't want this, you must turn it off.

Google wrote, "Collapsible anchors drive increased visibility of ads, leading to enhanced performance."

Here is what collapsible anchor ads look like:

Google added:

They offer more room to convey the advertiser’s message, which provides better visibility and higher click-through rates.

They're only available on mobile.

They support both top and bottom anchors.

They're frequency capped per user to maintain a positive user experience.

These collapsible anchors will turn on automatically if you you already have anchor ads turned on. Google will automatically enable collapsible anchors over the next 30 days. If you want to turn them off, you need to go to your ad settings on each site and turn them off, more on how to do that over here.

Here is that setting page:

Forum discussion at X.