Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update Maybe, Search Console Bugs & Mess, Google On AI Content, Google Ads Gets Buggy & More

We had yet another biggish unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update on November 4th and 5th. Google also removed the annotation about the search features bug and added a Discover performance report bug to the list. The Google Search Console API is delayed a bit. Google spoke more about AI content, it is content by the people for the people. Google said just because Google may rewrite a title of a page, it doesn't mean that the page is low quality. Google updated its documentation to say it can crawl JavaScript links and also said child elements don't count toward the sitemap URL limit. Google Ads had a bug where it disapproved ads using the word “get.” Google Ads API added code examples for version 12 of the API. Google Ads Editor released version 2.2 with new features. Google is supposedly working on a new Google Merchant Center user interface design. Google also is rolling out the pre-owned green lead labels in the product results. Google local find shows auto-play videos in the local results. A limited study says 10 reviews give you a bit of a ranking boost. Microsoft Bing is testing an AI chat feature in the featured position slot. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update November 4th and 5th - Unconfirmed
- Google Removes Search Features Bug Confirmation & Replaces It With Google Discover Search Console Reporting Error
- Google Search Console API Delay Confirmed, To Be Fixed In Days
- More From Google On AI Content - It's About If The Content Is Helpful
- Google Rewriting Your Titles Is Not A Sign Of A Quality Issue, Said Google
- Google Updates Help Documentation To Say Using JavaScript For Links Can Be Fine
- Google: Child Elements Don't Count Towards Sitemap URL Limit
- Bug: Google Ads Disapproves Ads For Using The Word "Get"
- Google Ads API v12 Updated Client Libraries & Code Examples
- Google Ads Editor v2.2 Adds Asset Library Access, Easier Ad Scheduling, Improved Notifications & More
- New Google Merchant Center User Interface Being Tested
- Google Search Shopping Pre-Owned Green Leaf Labels
- Google Local Finder Auto-Play Video Thumbnails
- 10 Reviews Gives You A Ranking Boost In The Google Local Results, Study Says
- Bing Tests AI Chat Feature At Top Of Search Results
