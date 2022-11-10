Bug: Google Ads Disapproves Ads For Using The Word "Get"

Nov 10, 2022
Yesterday, a number of advertisers were asking why there Google Ads were being disapproved. The disapproval was due to the ad using the word "get" in the ad text and extension. It turned out it was a bug, a weird bug, that Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said is being investigated.

Here is a screenshot from one of the many complaints about this:

Here are some embeds from tweets about this:

Here is how Google responded throughout the day yesterday:

Funny, at least for me to report about, I assume it is not too funny for those managing Google Ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

