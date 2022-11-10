Bug: Google Ads Disapproves Ads For Using The Word "Get"

Yesterday, a number of advertisers were asking why there Google Ads were being disapproved. The disapproval was due to the ad using the word "get" in the ad text and extension. It turned out it was a bug, a weird bug, that Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said is being investigated.

Here is a screenshot from one of the many complaints about this:

Here are some embeds from tweets about this:

It’s still spreading. — Corey Koehler 💡 (@CoreyKMedia) November 9, 2022

OK PPC experts, since when is "get" an unapproved substance? Have you also received one of these emails from Google recently? #ppc #ppcchat #googleads @GoogleAds pic.twitter.com/MyIpLgUU2k — Bill Hartzer (@bhartzer) November 9, 2022

@adsliaison Our firm can also verify this.

We are seeing this specific disapproval as across multiple accounts and it makes zero sense that "get" is triggering this. Needs to be looked at ASAP. #ppcchat — JOSH B OF THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS #HBTD (@jdb426) November 9, 2022

Here is how Google responded throughout the day yesterday:

Thanks for flagging. We're looking into it. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 9, 2022

Funny, at least for me to report about, I assume it is not too funny for those managing Google Ads.

