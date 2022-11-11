Bing Tests AI Chat Feature At Top Of Search Results

Nov 11, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft is testing the AI chat bot feature at the top of the Bing Search results. We have seen the let's chat feature from Bing for a while now but not at the top, featured snippet area.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video of it in action - with some calming music in the background, here is a GIF of that, but I embedded the video below as well:

Bing Tests AI Chat Feature

So I think this feature has been getting an upgrade of some sort.

I also cannot replicate it, can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2022
 
