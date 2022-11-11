Bing Tests AI Chat Feature At Top Of Search Results

Microsoft is testing the AI chat bot feature at the top of the Bing Search results. We have seen the let's chat feature from Bing for a while now but not at the top, featured snippet area.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video of it in action - with some calming music in the background, here is a GIF of that, but I embedded the video below as well:

🆕 Bing new test for Feature Snippet with ai chat.



📷 here is video for ref-



↗️ Looks cool to me.



cc - @rustybrick #bing pic.twitter.com/KAAXSictSb — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 10, 2022

So I think this feature has been getting an upgrade of some sort.

I also cannot replicate it, can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.