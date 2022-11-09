Google Updates Help Documentation To Say Using JavaScript For Links Can Be Fine

Google has added a single "note" to the create crawlable links help documentation to say that links generated by JavaScript, where the link is visible, can be crawled by Google. Google added this line "Note that links are also crawlable when you use JavaScript to insert them into a page dynamically as long as it uses the markup shown above."

Here is a screenshot:

I mean, most of you should have known this already but it is good that Google clarified this. Google has been saying it can crawl JavaScript links for ages, ages now. I mean, back in 2008, maybe not, but today and for the past several years, Google has no problem with them.

