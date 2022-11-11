Google Ads API v12 Updated Client Libraries & Code Examples

Google has updated the client libraries and code examples for the new Google Ads API version 12, which was released a couple of weeks ago.

The code examples are on Github and include ApplyRecommendation.cs, DetectAndApplyRecommendations.cs, DismissRecommendation.cs and GetTextAdRecommendations.cs. These were all added about 9 days ago.

I asked Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, about what was new in this announcement and she clarified.

So if you want some updated code examples, Google now has you covered.

