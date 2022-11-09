Google Local Finder Auto-Play Video Thumbnails

Nov 9, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has recently, estimates are in the past few weeks, added auto-play video thumbnails in the local finder on mobile. Allie Margeson spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter, which I will embed below.

Auto-play thumbnail videos are not new in Google Search but they seem to be in new for the local finder results.

Here is the video:

Darren Shaw said this is an "Awesome attention grabber to increase conversions."

Several local SEOs have confirmed this is newish:

Just note, it might not be super new but newish:

What do you think?

