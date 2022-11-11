Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads Editor version 2.2 is out and Google also released code library examples for version 12 of the Google Ads API. Google says some old links may be irrelevant. Bing is testing the AI chat feature at the top. Also Google said hreflang link tags don't need to be in order. And I posted the weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update Maybe, Search Console Bugs & Mess, Google On AI Content, Google Ads Gets Buggy & More
We had yet another biggish unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update on November 4th and 5th. Google also removed the annotation about the search features bug and added a Discover performance report bug to the list. The Google Search Console API is delayed a bit...
- Google: Some Old Links May Be Irrelevant (AKA Link Rot)
Google's John Mueller said that some old links to old websites may be irrelevant links, at least from a Google Search and ranking perspective.
- Google Confirms Hreflang Link Tags Don't Need To Be Hierarchical
Google's John Mueller confirmed I think again, that hreflang link tags do not have to be in hierarchical order. When asked about this, John said that "it doesn't matter" on Twitter.
- Google Ads Editor v2.2 Adds Asset Library Access, Easier Ad Scheduling, Improved Notifications & More
Google has released version 2.2 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes four months since version 2.1 was released in July. The new version gains quicker access to the Asset Library, easier ad scheduling, improved notifications, and more.
- Google Ads API v12 Updated Client Libraries & Code Examples
Google has updated the client libraries and code examples for the new Google Ads API version 12, which was released a couple of weeks ago.
- Bing Tests AI Chat Feature At Top Of Search Results
Microsoft is testing the AI chat bot feature at the top of the Bing Search results. We have seen the let's chat feature from Bing for a while now but not at the top, featured snippet area.
- Google Goose Park Photos & Videos
Google has some really fancy offices in Los Angeles, Goose Park area, and here are some embedded videos and photos of it that I found on Instagram. The lobby at shabby either...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Did you notice the cached button moved to top?? #Google Moved the cached button to top with more options - previously the cached button use to display on bottom of About this page. If you are wondering how to, Raman on Twitter
- Someone added me to some link-seller distribution lists. Now the spammers just send me their lists of links directly. So weird., John Mueller on Mastodon
Other Great Search Stories:
