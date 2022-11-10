Google Search Console API Delay Confirmed, To Be Fixed In Days

Nov 10, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has confirmed a delay with the Google Search Console API being a bit more delayed than normal. Daniel Waisberg from Google said the "delay was caused by processing issues, and should be back to normal in the next few days."

In addition, this delay only "affected only full data," he added, so the fresh data should flow normally through the API without issue.

The delay is not massive, it seems like the delay is an additional couple of days than the normal two-day delay.

This issue was first reported by Damián Taubaso a few days ago with this post on Twitter:

Daniel replied yesterday that this is an issue and the issue will be resolved soon:

So if you are noticing a delay with the Search Console data you pull from the API, you are not crazy. Well, you might be crazy but you are not crazy thinking the data is slow, it is a confirmed bug.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

