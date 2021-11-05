Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Spam Update, Desktop Page Experience, Penguin Algorithm, Google Business Profiles, Google Ads & More

It turned out to be a busy week because we have a confirmed Google search algorithm update - the November spam update that is rolling out. I posted my monthly Google webmaster report as well. Google has said the page experience update for desktop will rollout starting in February 2022 through the end of March 2022. Google said that Penguin does try to ignore spammy links but in some cases can target the whole site. Google Search Console overcounted mobile page experience data for four months. Google updated its help documents to say to gain maximum exposure for your videos, you should make sure to put them on dedicated landing pages. Google also gave us more details on job postings, saying put more information in your description field for structured data. Google says it uses many signals to detect guest posts, it is not just about anchor text. Google is killing off Google My Business and replacing it with Google Business Profile, this is like the 6th name for this product. Google Merchant Center has new ways to calculate shipping speeds. Google Merchant Center added new deal features and ways to report on deal badges. Google Search Console is sending out notices that Chrome is automating changing passwords with the help of Google Assistant. Google Ads launched performance max campaigns to all plus there is more news there. Google Ads has a glitch with location based campaigns, it might be two glitches. The Google policy center has been updated for AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager. Google is testing tags and labels in the search result snippets again. Google has a new search box for “behind the Doodle” which is kind of ironic. Google is hiring a spam fighter - did you ever want to penalize sites in Google Search? And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

CONTEST: Also for fun, I am giving away this 456 Squid Game sweatshirt and squid game invitation cards. To win, you need to subscribe to my YouTube channel, watch the video I post on Friday November 5, 2021 and figure out how many Squid Game invitation cards I am holding in the video. Then comment on that YouTube video with your guess. I will mail the first 10 correct answers a squid game invitation card and one of those tens will be randomly selected to win the 456 Squid Game sweatshirt. You have until Thursday, November 11th at 9am ET to post your answers. I will reply to the winners in the YouTube comments for more details in a week or so.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Loud Interactive, a Chicago-based SEO firm led by Brent D. Payne.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!