Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google announced the desktop version of the page experience update will be going live starting in February 2022. Google My Business has been renamed to Google Business Profile and with that, changes are happening. Google said CTR isn't a ranking factor because then all the Google results would be clickbait. John Mueller had a funny reaction to people using the significantLink schema. Google is hiring a spam fighter, you can apply. And I posted the weekly video, this one has a fun contest you can win swag at.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Spam Update, Desktop Page Experience, Penguin Algorithm, Google Business Profiles, Google Ads & More
It turned out to be a busy week because we have a confirmed Google search algorithm update - the November spam update that is rolling out. I posted my monthly Google webmaster report as well...
- Official: Google Desktop Page Experience Update Coming In February 2022
We now have an official date for when Google will be bringing the page experience update factors/signals to desktop. Google said it will start the rollout in February 2022 and complete that rollout by the end of March 2022. The same factors, outside of mobile friendliness, will be used for the desktop version.
- Goodbye Google My Business & Hello Google Business Profile
Google has changed the name of its local business management product once again. I think that might be sixth time, or maybe more, Google has changed the name of this product. It is now known as Google Business Profile, no longer will it be called Google My Business.
- Google's Reaction To Using significantLink Schema
There is a schema property named significantLink which is a way to communicate in your markup "one of the more significant URLs on the page." Ryan Jones asked John Mueller of Google how Google may take any hints from that schema property. Here is how John reacted to that.
- Google: If CTR Drove Search Rankings, The Results Would All Be Clickbait
Google is constantly, for years and years, saying it does not use click through rate (CTR) for search ranking purposes. John Mueller of Google was asked this again and he said "if CTR were what drove search rankings, the results would be all click-bait. I don't see that happening."
- Google Hiring A Spam Fighter For Search
Google posted a new job opening to become a spam fighter at the company. The job title is a Search Quality Analyst and it seems to be an in-person job at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California.
- Google Zurich Welcome Back Sign via Martin Splitt
It looks like Martin Splitt, a Google Search Advocate we all love, went back to his office, the Google office in Zurich, and snapped a photo of one of the doors where it has a sign that says welcome b
