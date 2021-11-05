Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced the desktop version of the page experience update will be going live starting in February 2022. Google My Business has been renamed to Google Business Profile and with that, changes are happening. Google said CTR isn't a ranking factor because then all the Google results would be clickbait. John Mueller had a funny reaction to people using the significantLink schema. Google is hiring a spam fighter, you can apply. And I posted the weekly video, this one has a fun contest you can win swag at.

Alexa now allows you to move music among different devices with your voice, Engadget

Google is testing an easier way to search for files in Drive, Engadget

