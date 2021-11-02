Google Ads New Conversion Goals, Tag Assistant Conversion Support & New Explanations

Google announced a few new Google Ads features aimed at helping you manage your conversions and drive performance. This includes new conversion goals, tag assistant support for conversion troubleshooting and new conversion value change explanations for Target ROAS and Maximize conversion value.

Conversion Goals in Google Ads

Google Ads now has "conversion goals" which is a new "way to optimize towards your objectives at the account or campaign level," the company wrote. This will allow you to tell Google Ads which specific business goals your campaigns should optimize for. Google's example was "let's say you’re an online clothing retailer. Going forward, you can set a purchase as your account default goal so that all of your campaigns can optimize for that outcome. Within this purchase goal, you’ll also be able to define which specific conversion actions, such as “completed sale”, should be used for bidding. These controls give you the flexibility to optimize for what you care about while unlocking new bidding opportunities."

Google said it will provide tips on how to improve your overall measurement setup. You will start to see your conversion actions grouped by these new conversion goals when you create new campaigns over the next few weeks. Your existing conversion, conversion optimization, and bidding settings will not be changed. This means that no action needs to be taken on your part, Google explained.

Tag Assistant Support for Conversion

Google added Tag Assistant support for conversion that will show you that your conversion tags are working as intended. This is a troubleshooter tool that will help you diagnose any issues with your conversion actions and if there is an error such as unverified conversion actions, inactive tags, or no recent conversions. Google said you will also be able to see, in real time, which conversion actions are properly being measured.

Here is what that looks like:

New Explanations

Google Ads will now show you explanations for Target ROAS and Maximize conversion value in your campaigns page for Google Search campaigns. With explanations, you can view the reason for any change in conversion value in a single click.

Here is a screenshot of how this one looks:

Here is a summary of these changes:

New Google Ads Conversion Goals:



"For example, the 'Purchase' conversion goal would automatically contain all conversion actions (from purchasing online on select websites to purchasing via select apps) that fall under the 'Purchase' category type."#ppcchat https://t.co/blr1U1f1Df — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) November 1, 2021

