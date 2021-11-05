Google's Reaction To Using significantLink Schema

There is a schema property named significantLink which is a way to communicate in your markup "one of the more significant URLs on the page." Ryan Jones asked John Mueller of Google how Google may take any hints from that schema property. Here is how John reacted to that.

John responded on Twitter with this GIF:

It is of Annie Edison making a face like - "come on now."

Ryan Jones asked "Has anybody used the "SignificantLink" schema as part of their website schema? Curious if google or bing take hints from that for sitelinks. Doubt it though."

Here are those tweets:

Here are more details on the significantLink property.

Do you guys use it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.