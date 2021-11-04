Google Policy Center Updated With New Design & Features

Google has relaunched the Google policy center for Ad Manager, AdMob and AdSense. This update has a new look, plus an updated account health summary, more filtering options and a more detailed issues table. Google is bringing out new features "like the ability to report the number of ad requests affected by policy issues, and advanced filters that are designed to help you better understand, prioritize and resolve issues," the company said.

Here is the new account health summary that shows you an overview of the total number of sites and apps with issues, highlighting the number of issues that are a "Must fix" that you need to act on now:

More filtering was added with new search features lists current issues waiting to be resolved in the Policy Center. You can now also filter the tables using single or multiple columns, such as all issues reported on a given date that are a "Must fix."

Also, Google's Policy center has a more "comprehensive" issue table that shows you issues across inventory. There is also a new aggregate column named "ad requests - last 7 days", that shows you the impact of each issue and prioritize them accordingly.

