Google Merchant Center Adds Reporting For Google Shopping Deals Badges

Google announced that it is not only showing more flavors of deal badges and showcases but also has added more reporting to the performance report in the Google Merchant Center to report on these deal badges.

Google said "this year, we’re building new ways for people to explore deals in Google Shopping and improving our reporting capabilities to help you better understand the performance of your deals."

Google said that products with a deals badge will now appear in a new feed in the Google Shopping Tab "to help you connect with deal-seeking shoppers during the holidays." Searchers can find this feed when the "Deals" menu is selected on Google Shopping or with a new search experience that triggers for queries like “deals” or “black friday.” All products with a deals badge are automatically eligible for inclusion and will be highlighted based on the attractiveness of the offer and discount, Google explained.

Here is what it looks like:

With that, Google added more reporting for these deals. First you will see which of your products qualify for a deals badge (promotion, sale price, or price drop) right in the products tab within Google Merchant Center. And in the Google Merchant Center dashboard below you will be able see that the performance of products with a deals badge is now broken out with data on impressions, clicks and click-through rate, the company said. You can segment this data by promotion-type, product, brand and category. With this information, you’ll be able to understand your top performing promotions, the types of deals that are driving the most conversions, and the categories that are performing the best when on-sale.

Here is what it looks like:

Also, Shopify and WooCommerce businesses will now be able to showcase their existing deals across Google surfaces.

