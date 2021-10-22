Search News Buzz Video Recap: Frequent Google Algorithm Updates, Quality Raters Guidelines Updated, IndexNow With Bing & Yandex & More

First, sorry for the static in the beginning, it stops after 30 seconds. This week, we had another Google search ranking algorithm update to report on, but at least Mordy Oberstein from Semrush proved I am not crazy about reporting on these updates. Google has updated its search quality raters guidelines document, it was last updated about a year ago. Microsoft Bing and Yandex announced IndexNow, an initiative for all search engines to enable instant indexing, but most search engines are not partaking. Google looks to have begun rolling out the things to consider, refine this search and broaden this search features. Google review snippets has a new author name length guideline of 100 characters. Google said different content intents on a site is okay but avoid it on the page level. Google spoke about centerpiece annotations, an internal word they use at Google. Google said authors are not a direct ranking factor. Bing said it checks your XML sitemap file daily. Google asks if you had more exportable data for the Search Console performance reports, how would you use it. Google My Business replaced the “led” attributes with “owned.” Google local is testing purple hears for women owned businesses. Google My Business has a new “crowd” section of attributes. Microsoft Advertising launched health insurance ads. Google has a new policy to prohibit false claims that undermine the democratic process. Google Analytics had a bug on October 18th where an hour of data was lost, and is unrecoverable. A Google survey asks if you’d pay a subscription fee for search results without ads. And Frederic Dubut announced he left Microsoft Bing after 13 years at the company. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

