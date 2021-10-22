Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said having top doctors or top authors write your content is not a direct ranking signal. Google's John Mueller said sometimes black hat SEO works but it doesn't mean you should do it. Google My Business has a new crowd attribute section. Google wants you to tell them why they should give you more exportable Search Console data. And an interesting poll asks which search engine can compete with Google. Plus I posted the weekly video today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Frequent Google Algorithm Updates, Quality Raters Guidelines Updated, IndexNow With Bing & Yandex & More
First, sorry for the static in the beginning, it stops after 30 seconds. This week, we had another Google search ranking algorithm update to report on...
- Google Asks How You'd Use More Exportable Data From Search Console
Daniel Waisberg of Google asked on Twitter how would you use the data, if Google let you export more data from Google Search Console. Daniel wrote "Many people ask Google to expand the limits for exporting *Search performance data* (not talking about index coverage here). How would you use the extra data to improve the web?"
- Poll: Which Search Engine Can Compete With Google? DuckDuckGo, Bing, Brave Or Neeva
Brodie Clark posted a poll on Twitter that has about a thousand responses, asking "which search engine has the best chance of competing with Google over the next 10 years?" The search engine that got the most votes was DuckDuckGo, beating out Microsoft Bing.
- Google My Business Crowd Attributes For LGBTQ+ Friendly & Transgender Safespace
Google My Business seems to have added a new business attribute named "crowd." In this, you can mark you business as being LGBTQ+ friendly and a transgender safespace. We covered that Google showed the LGBTQ+ friendly on some businesses back in 2020 but Google added labels like this in 2018.
- Google: Sometimes Black Hat SEO Works & You Don't Get Caught But...
Google's John Mueller admitted on Twitter that sometimes black hat SEO and risky practices work and you don't always get caught. But he added that sometimes you can get caught and "not getting caught doesn't mean it works." But he added building a business on these practices "seems like a terrible idea."
- Google: Author Not A Direct Ranking Factor
Google's John Mueller said a bit ago in a video hangout that the author of an article is not a direct ranking factor. He said this when he was asked if it matters if you have a recognized and authoritative doctor write or review your medical content when it comes to Google's E-A-T recommendations.
- Google Swing Dance Performers - Oldie
This looks old, really old, not just because these musicians are playing a swing set in old fashion clothing so it looks like it is from the 50s? But because the video quality is not great. But this
