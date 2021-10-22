Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said having top doctors or top authors write your content is not a direct ranking signal. Google's John Mueller said sometimes black hat SEO works but it doesn't mean you should do it. Google My Business has a new crowd attribute section. Google wants you to tell them why they should give you more exportable Search Console data. And an interesting poll asks which search engine can compete with Google. Plus I posted the weekly video today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant's Quick Phrases debut on the Pixel 6 series, XDA Developers

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Learn a new word every day, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.