New Google Policy Prohibits False Claims That Undermine Democratic Process

Google has posted a new policy in the merchant center help area that is "prohibiting offers that make claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

This probably not just applies to the Google Merchant Center, but also to Google Ads - although - I am not sure if this also applies to free listings. I suspect this applies to both Shopping ads and free listings powered through Google Merchant Center.

This is an update to the Misleading or unrealistic promotions policy that should go into effect this month.

Google also added the existing policy prohibiting "promoting or advocating for harmful health or medical claims or practices" that was previously listed under Dangerous or Derogatory will be combined with a policy that prohibits content that relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus. The combined policy will be moved under Misrepresentation, Google said.

