Google Asks How You'd Use More Exportable Data From Search Console

Daniel Waisberg of Google asked on Twitter how would you use the data, if Google let you export more data from Google Search Console. Specifically, Daniel wants you to tell him about the performance report data and why having more exportable data would benefit you over what you have now.

Daniel wrote "Many people ask Google to expand the limits for exporting *Search performance data* (not talking about index coverage here). How would you use the extra data to improve the web?"

Google has done this before, ask for you to tell them how it benefits you, this way they can use these reasons to pitch the Search Console team into building out the feature. It does not always work, but this is Daniel's way of telling you, he will make the pitch to the decision makers.

