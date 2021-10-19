Frederic Dubut Leaves Microsoft After 8 Years Working On Bing

Oct 19, 2021
Frederic Dubut

Frederic Dubut, the PM Lead for the Microsoft Bing Core Ranking team, has announced that after 13 years with Microsoft and over 8 years with the Bing team, he is leaving the company. He said "earlier this month, I closed the chapter on 13+ years at Microsoft."

He shared his email to his team on LinkedIn, here is a snippet of it:

I joined Microsoft when I was 23, right after grad school (technically even during – my MSc thesis was also my Microsoft internship). Saying that Microsoft and Bing have had a profound effect on my life can only be an understatement. It would be impossible to describe the whirlwind of emotions as I write these words, or even scratch the surface of all the memories in just one email… so I will (mostly) not try. But this farewell goodbye wouldn’t be complete without some thanks.

Thank you Janine for taking such a huge bet, bringing this random French dude, with barely 2 years of work experience, all the way from Europe, to manage the Bing crawler 😲. Everything good that’s happened to me in the last decade has derived from it. I am forever grateful, and I have been trying to pay it forward as much as I could since then.

Here is his words to the SEO community, with a little ranking joke...

I had the honor of interviewing Frederic Dubut on my vlog, it was an excellent conversation:

We also covered when Frederic Dubut got married to his amazing wife, no, I was not invited.

Congrats Frederic - I am sure whatever is next will be an amazing journey!

