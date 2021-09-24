Google Search Update 9/16, Google Search Console Bugs, Google Ads Keyword Matching & More

This weekend we had yet another Google search ranking algorithm update that went unconfirmed. Google Search Console had some major bugs and stability issues but it all caught up now. Google said do not remove old news articles from your site for SEO reasons. Google spoke more about the importance of author bylines for EAT reasons. Google has a new automobile specs view for car searches that upset the car retail industry but Google said it licenses that data. Google said self referential canonicals can help clean up small SEO mistakes. Google said it isn’t too bad to have dynamically updated related links. Google Ads updated its matching types keyword preferability and is now using BERT for ads as well. Google Ads launched new advertiser pages for transparency purposes. Google Ads had an outage this week that caused a lot of billing confusion. Microsoft Advertising has dozens of new attributes for marketing with a purpose. Firefox is testing Bing as the default search engine on its browser. SMX will stay virtual through 2022. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!