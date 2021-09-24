Microsoft Advertising New Search Ad Attributes For Marketing With Purpose

Microsoft launched 32 new business attributes you can add to your search ads on Bing. These attributes are called Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes and are in the categories of inclusion, environmental, community/social responsibility and accessibility.
Microsoft said these attributes will "allow you to differentiate your brand from your competitors by highlighting unique attributes that showcase the ways your brand demonstrates responsibility, how your brand values align with the values of your customers, and how your brand is being inclusive."
Here are the list of these attributes:
Inclusion:
- Vegan
- LGBTQI+-friendly
- Unisex
- Allergy-friendly
- Pet-friendly
- Family-friendly
- Kosher
- Halal
- Alcohol-free
- Gluten-free
- Vegetarian
Environmental:
- Eco-friendly
- Carbon-neutral
- Sustainable
- Carbon-negative
Community/social responsibility:
- Cruelty-free
- Non-profit
- Supports a cure
- Local business
- Small business
- Family-owned
- Minority-owned
- Black-owned
- Supports disease research
- LGBTQI+-owned
Accesibility:
- Wheelchair accessible
- Visual assistance
- Hearing assistance
- Mobility assistance
- Touchless pickup
- No-contact delivery
- Web accessibility
Here is what it looks like on the Microsoft Bing search ads:
To add these to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns go to All campaigns, click on Settings, then check all attributes that apply to your account and click Save.
