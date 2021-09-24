Microsoft Advertising New Search Ad Attributes For Marketing With Purpose

Microsoft launched 32 new business attributes you can add to your search ads on Bing. These attributes are called Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes and are in the categories of inclusion, environmental, community/social responsibility and accessibility.

Microsoft said these attributes will "allow you to differentiate your brand from your competitors by highlighting unique attributes that showcase the ways your brand demonstrates responsibility, how your brand values align with the values of your customers, and how your brand is being inclusive."

Here are the list of these attributes:

Inclusion:

Vegan

LGBTQI+-friendly

Unisex

Allergy-friendly

Pet-friendly

Family-friendly

Kosher

Halal

Alcohol-free

Gluten-free

Vegetarian

Environmental:

Eco-friendly

Carbon-neutral

Sustainable

Carbon-negative

Community/social responsibility:

Cruelty-free

Non-profit

Supports a cure

Local business

Small business

Family-owned

Minority-owned

Black-owned

Supports disease research

LGBTQI+-owned

Accesibility:

Wheelchair accessible

Visual assistance

Hearing assistance

Mobility assistance

Touchless pickup

No-contact delivery

Web accessibility

Here is what it looks like on the Microsoft Bing search ads:

To add these to your Microsoft Advertising campaigns go to All campaigns, click on Settings, then check all attributes that apply to your account and click Save.

Forum discussion at Twitter.