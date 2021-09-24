Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2021

Sep 24, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads changed its keyword matching again, this time for phrase match - it is a doozy. Google Ads had a ad serving outage on Wednesday that caused a lot of confusion. Google added booking links and more details for Things To Do on points of interests. Microsoft Advertising added dozens of new attributes for marketing with a purpose. Bing Image search got some major quality improvements and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Update 9/16, Google Search Console Bugs, Google Ads Keyword Matching & More
    This weekend we had yet another Google search ranking algorithm update that went unconfirmed. Google Search Console had some major bugs and stability issues but it all caught up now. Google said do not remove old news articles from your site for SEO reasons...
  • Google Ads Phrase & Broad Match Keyword Preferability & BERT
    There is a ton to pack into Google Ads announcement that they named "matching the most relevant keyword to every search." There is a change to both phrase and broad match keywords when they match are handled, what happens when they are not identical and how Google uses BERT to better match keywords to queries.
  • Microsoft Advertising New Search Ad Attributes For Marketing With Purpose
    Microsoft launched 32 new business attributes you can add to your search ads on Bing. These attributes are called Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes and are in the categories of inclusion, environmental, community/social responsibility and accessibility.
  • Confirmed Google Ads Outage Causing Billing Confusion
    Google confirmed there was an "account outage issue" that resulted in some ads to stop serving for a period of time in the afternoon of September 22nd. This caused a bunch of advertisers to be confused when they reviewed their stats and billing reports.
  • Bing Image Search Upgrade With V3 Of Aesthetic Model
    Microsoft announced on the Bing blog that it has made some serious improvements to Bing Image Search over the past few months. Microsoft credits its use of the updated version (V3) of the Aesthetic model for these improvements.
  • Google Adds Booking Links & More Information For Points Of Interest
    Google announced it is rolling out new booking links and information for points of interest. Google said "in the months ahead, we'll also begin showing information and booking links for experiences in a destination, like wine tasting in Paris or bike tours in California."
  • Google Product Experts Android Toy
    Here is a photo of a present Google sent some of the Google Product Experts. It is an Android figurine toy with the Google Products Experts logo and name on it. This has to be a super limited edition

