Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads changed its keyword matching again, this time for phrase match - it is a doozy. Google Ads had a ad serving outage on Wednesday that caused a lot of confusion. Google added booking links and more details for Things To Do on points of interests. Microsoft Advertising added dozens of new attributes for marketing with a purpose. Bing Image search got some major quality improvements and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.