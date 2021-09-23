Google Ads Advertiser Pages

Google announced new advertiser pages that can be accessed under the about this ad button in the Google Ads. This works with the advertiser verification program we have been covering for a while and it is now something Google is able to fully showcase.

Google said "to give users of our products even more transparency, we are enhancing ad disclosures with new advertiser pages. Users can access these disclosures in our new "About this ad" menu to see the ads a specific verified advertiser has run over the past 30 days." These advertiser pages will launch in the US in the coming months and roll out to more countries next year.

We actually saw something like this for the political ads where it said who paid for the ads.

Here is what it looks like on YouTube but the advertiser pages are similar on search ads:

