Google On Importance Of Bylines For Trust On Articles

Sep 20, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google what does one do if the author of a piece of content does not want their name on the content because of fear of being harassed or worse. Should you leave the author byline off or will it hurt that page in terms of ranking.

Here is Lily's question and it is sad to see some people are afraid to put their name on content they believe in. But this is the world we live in.

John responded that it is basically best to have the author byline on the articles because users will trust it more but you can do what you must do.

Some might make up an alias for the author to protect them but would that help or hurt with trust?

