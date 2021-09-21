Firefox Testing Bing As Default Search Engine

Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, is testing setting the default search engine to Microsoft Bing for 1% of its users. Mozilla said Sept 6, 2021 1% of the Desktop user base will be experimenting with Bing as the default search engine. The study will last into early 2022, likely wrapping up by the end of January.

This news comes from GHacks.net where they said "Mozilla is running an experiment on 1% of the Firefox desktop population currently, which sets the default search engine to Bing in the web browser."

In 2020, Google renewed its search deal with Mozilla for another three years to be the default search provider. Why would Mozilla test Firefox as the default for 1% of its users then? Well, it does make sense for Mozilla to test things out, within the terms of its agreement with Google. Who knows what the future will bring for the organization.

The Mozilla team posted this message:

As a part of optimizing the Firefox experience, Firefox regularly runs studies. Firefox is currently running a study that may cause some users to notice that their default search engine has changed. To revert to your search engine of choice, please follow the steps we have at Change your default search settings in Firefox.

